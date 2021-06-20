Gareth Southgate explains why Jadon Sancho hasn’t featured for England at Euro 2020 yet

England manager Gareth Southgate has offered an explanation as to why Borussia Dortmund superstar Jadon Sancho hasn’t featured at Euro 2020 yet.

The Three Lions boss addressed the media ahead of Tuesday’s clash with the Czech Republic and was quizzed on his team selections.

Speaking vaguely about the England squad in general, Southgate offered some reasoning behind why likes of Sancho, Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka have been treated with such caution.

“We’ve got some explosive options and a lot of them are young players and experiencing a big tournament for the first time,” the Three Lions boss said, via Sky Sports.

“So as a coaching staff we are realistic about our expectations of them as individuals. Jadon is in that mix. He’s trained well the last few days and of course we have got those options and those decisions to make.”

Sancho’s omission by Southgate thus far has sparked discussion among England fans and pundits alike, especially when the Dortmund star remained on the bench as the Three Lions struggled to break the deadlock against Scotland at Wembley.

The Euro 2020 hopefuls are in action again on Tuesday night against the Czech Republic, with a draw being enough to confirm progression.