Gary Neville uses Liverpool example to tell Gareth Southgate what’s going wrong for England

England National Team
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes England are suffering because the Three Lions’ full-backs aren’t creative enough.

Speaking to ITV, cited by The Anfield Talk, the pundit used Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as examples of what Gareth Southgate is lacking.

Neville honed in on Chelsea and Man United full-backs Reece James and Luke Shaw in his criticism after England were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Scotland.

Liverpool have not had a creative midfield over the last four years with Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum but they still created chances from wide with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. James and Shaw didn’t do that,” he said.

England were certainly lacking in goal-scoring chances against Scotland at Wembley, and will need to buck up their ideas for their final Euro 2020 group stage game against the Czech Republic this week.

A draw will see both sides progress to the next stage of the tournament, but a loss for the Three Lions would offer Croatia and Scotland a golden chance to eliminate Harry Kane and co.

