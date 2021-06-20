Gary Neville uses Liverpool example to tell Gareth Southgate what’s going wrong for England

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville believes England are suffering because the Three Lions’ full-backs aren’t creative enough.

Speaking to ITV, cited by The Anfield Talk, the pundit used Liverpool duo Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson as examples of what Gareth Southgate is lacking.

Neville honed in on Chelsea and Man United full-backs Reece James and Luke Shaw in his criticism after England were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Scotland.

“Liverpool have not had a creative midfield over the last four years with Fabinho, Henderson and Wijnaldum but they still created chances from wide with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson. James and Shaw didn’t do that,” he said.

England were certainly lacking in goal-scoring chances against Scotland at Wembley, and will need to buck up their ideas for their final Euro 2020 group stage game against the Czech Republic this week.

A draw will see both sides progress to the next stage of the tournament, but a loss for the Three Lions would offer Croatia and Scotland a golden chance to eliminate Harry Kane and co.