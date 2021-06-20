Manchester United are reportedly one of the latest clubs showing an interest in a transfer deal for Atalanta star Robin Gosens.

The 26-year-old has shown himself to be one of the finest wing-backs in the game with his great form in Serie A, and he’s also really caught the eye with the German national team at Euro 2020 this summer.

CaughtOffside understands Chelsea have been looking at Gosens in recent times, and it now seems Man Utd could also be in the running, according to Todo Fichajes.

It remains to be seen who will win the race for Gosens’ signature, however, as he also has interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the report.

United don’t look in urgent need of a signing like Gosens right now after the fine form of Luke Shaw last season, though Alex Telles didn’t make much of an impact, so it might be worth bringing in another, better alternative in that position.

Chelsea are also pretty strong at left-back after signing Ben Chilwell last summer, though Thomas Tuchel might also feel he wants more depth in that position as it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri leave in the near future.

Todo Fichajes state that Gosens would likely cost around €45million, though his value will surely rise further if he continues to impress at Euro 2020.