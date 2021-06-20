Liverpool were reportedly ready to try and seal a transfer deal for Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, only for Jurgen Klopp to reject the chance to sign the player.

The England international has been one of the finest performers in the Premier League for the last couple of seasons, and it seems only a matter of time before he gets a move to a bigger club.

Grealish has been strongly linked with Manchester City in a recent report from the Telegraph, while Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are also mentioned as suitors by Don Balon.

It makes sense that Liverpool might also be keen for Grealish to come in and give them something different in attack, with the Reds yet to ever really replace Philippe Coutinho in that number ten role.

Former Liverpool star Michael Thomas recently told CaughtOffside that he felt a player of that style was needed at Anfield, saying: “The type of qualities that Coutinho has, however, needs to be in the squad – they should look to get a player in who can unlock defences in tight games.

“I know we got Thiago in but he does it more from deep, whereas we need a player to do this higher up the pitch.”

Still, it seems Klopp is not keen on Grealish, with Don Balon explaining that the £68million-rated playmaker looks too expensive, while the Liverpool manager also has doubts over his personality away from the pitch.

LFC fans may be frustrated by this particular piece of transfer news, with Grealish looking a generational talent who could majorly strengthen their rivals.

The 25-year-old seems a great fit to give Man Utd more spark and creativity after their over-reliance on Bruno Fernandes last season, while Chelsea could also benefit from bringing him in as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.