Video: Thierry Henry nets sublime goal in Belgium training, Romelu Lukaku absolutely loves it

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has shown he’s still got it with a beauty of a free-kick in Belgium training.

The Frenchman is part of the Belgian national team’s coaching staff for Euro 2020, and he showed them how it’s all done with this inch-perfect strike with his so-called weaker left foot…

This video is so good. Thierry’s still got it.pic.twitter.com/6ibazj2Yuo — Dan Critchlow (@afcDW) June 20, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Belgian Red Devils

Henry walks away as if it’s nothing, but Romelu Lukaku and other players around him absolutely loved it.

Arsenal fans will have memories of Henry scoring wonder-goals like this on an almost weekly basis, with the 43-year-old consistently showing himself to be one of the finest footballers in the world during his time in the Premier League.