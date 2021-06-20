Club president appears to confirm Liverpool have completed wonderkid signing

Liverpool have reportedly struck a deal for the transfer of exciting Ghanaian wonderkid Abdul Fatawu Issahaku.

The 17-year-old forward has impressed club scouts for some time now, with Bayer Leverkusen also working on a deal before it fell through late on.

Football Ghana claim Liverpool hijacked the move and have now signed Issahaku for £1.5million, though they’ve immediately sent him out on loan to Sporting Lisbon.

Steadfast FC president Haruna Iddrisu seemed to all but confirm the sale, saying: “When I started negotiation for Abdul Issahaku Fatawu’s move to abroad, it started from more than 1 million euros and this means if we get corporate sponsorships, we can do better.

“We need to do more to make our football attractive and by doing that we get more hands-on board to sponsor our football because on weekends.

“Football is the business everywhere so I am pleading to the corporate world. I am doing Steadfast for the love of football and for the people of my home town.”

It’s claimed that Issahaku has signed a five-year contract at Anfield, and LFC fans will surely be excited about this big prospect for the future.