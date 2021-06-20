Jack Grealish expected to remain at Aston Villa next season

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is reportedly set to remain with the Villains next season, despite several reports linking him with a big-money move away this summer.

That’s according to Birmingham Live reporter Ashley Preece, who has said that despite the speculation, Aston Villa has not received any formal contact for their star-man.

A load of gas flying around about Jack Grealish. No bid. Nothing. He’s the boy for Villa next season. #AVFC #UTV — Ashley Preece (@PreeceObserver) June 20, 2021

Despite being valued at around £100m, Grealish, who is currently away on international duty with England for this summer’s Euros, has been relentlessly linked with moves to both Manchester clubs.

However, Preece claims that as things currently stand, all links are just talk with the club’s skipper set to remain a Villa player next season.

Since helping his side return to England’s top-flight at the end of the 2018-19 season, Grealish has gone on to feature in 62 Premier League matches, directly contributing to 32 goals, along the way.