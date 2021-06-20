Kylian Mbappe racially abused by Hungary fans making monkey noises in France draw that also saw Karim Benzema insulted

It’s sadly emerged that France superstar Kylian Mbappe was racially abused in Les Bleus’ 1-1 draw against Hungary in their second Euros fixture, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.

De Telegraaf report that the 22-year-old was subjected to racism on Saturday afternoon, stating that monkey noises were directed towards Mbappe by some Hungary fans in the sold-out Puskas Arena.

Mbappe was not the only French player of African descent that was abused as De Telegraaf add that insults were also directed towards Karim Benzema.

It’s reiterated that Hungary have been punished on several occasions in the past owing to the racist behaviour by fans, but it is not yet clear whether UEFA have launched an investigation.

The Puskas Arena, in Budapest, is the only stadium being used in the Euros that is being held to a full capacity, but instead of that being a positive sign amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it now seems that the relevant bodies have not done anything to prevent vile racial abuse towards players from some fans.