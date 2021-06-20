La Liga club want to remove clause in Euro 2020 star’s contract – could bank them an extra £35m

Real Sociedad want to remove a clause in striker Alexander Isak’s contract which could see the Euro 2020 star re-join Borussia Dortmund in a cut-price deal.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claim the Bundesliga side are able to trigger a buy-back clause with a bid of just £25 million.

The quoted fee is dramatically smaller than the £60 million price-tag Real Sociedad have reportedly slapped on Isak, as per Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea are credited with interest in the Sweden star in the above report, but the duo’s enthusiasm hinges on if the forward continues to impress at Euro 2020 this summer.

With Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino all on the books at Anfield, Thomas Tuchel’s side are said to be in a stronger position to sign Isak.

But any interested side could be blown out of the water by Borussia Dortmund if they submit a bid of just £25 million, unless Real Sociedad can remove the buy-back clause inserted into the striker’s contract.

Mundo Deportivo state the Spanish side are keen to get it removed as soon as possible, which would put all potentially interested parties on a level playing field…