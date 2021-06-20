Lazio have Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal midfielders on summer wish-list

According to recent reports, Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt has emerged as a summer transfer target for Serie A side Lazio.

That’s according to Sky Sports Italy, who claims the German attacker is wanted by new Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri.

Brandt, 25, joined Borussia Dortmund in 2019 following a £22.5m move from domestic rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Since his arrival at the Signal Iduna Park, the versatile attacker, who can operate as both a number 10 and a wide player, has featured in 87 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 26 goals, along the way.

Despite still having three years left on his current deal, Sky Sports Italy are reporting that Lazio could be in line to make a shock summer move.

However, it is also noted that a potential high transfer fee could be the Rome-based club’s biggest obstacle, but a deal has not been ruled out completely.

The outlet also claims another summer target on Sarri’s wish-list is on-loan Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreria.