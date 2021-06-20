Real Madrid are reportedly making progress on a swap transfer deal for Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international is said to be unsettled at Anfield after falling out with team-mate Mohamed Salah, and it seems Jurgen Klopp is also prepared to let him go in order to solve the issue, according to Don Balon.

MORE: Klopp and Liverpool board in disagreement over £68million signing

Liverpool could land Marco Asensio as part of the deal, according to the report, with Madrid president Florentino Perez eager to offload the Spain international after Zinedine Zidane’s departure as manager.

Asensio hasn’t quite lived up to his potential due to some recent injury struggles, but one imagines he could be a tempting signing for Liverpool right now.

Mane has also not been at his best for LFC, so it might be that Klopp would benefit from changing things around in his attack next season.

The Reds were not their usual selves last season and it may be that this team has peaked after all their success in the Champions League and Premier League in the last few years.

If Asensio can come to Liverpool and stay fit he could make a tremendous impact, though of course many of the club’s fans will be disappointed to see a great servant like Mane leave.