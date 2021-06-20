Manchester City to make take-it-or-leave-it transfer offer for Harry Kane

Manchester City are reportedly set to try offering £100million to Tottenham for the transfer of Harry Kane.

According to the Daily Star, this will be a ‘take-it-or-leave-it’ offer to Spurs, even though it’s suggested Kane’s asking price is more likely to be closer to £150m.

Kane is one of the finest strikers in world football and will no doubt be keen to win more trophies after a difficult time in that department with Tottenham, but it seems City might be reluctant to pay what’s required for him.

The report suggests Pep Guardiola’s side won’t go any higher than £100m for the England international, who will turn 28 next month and who has had increasing trouble with injuries in the last couple of years.

Even if Kane is one of the finest finishers on the planet, as well as a superb creative player, it might be that he’s left it a bit late to try pushing to leave Spurs for a bigger club.

The 27-year-old could no doubt have left the north London club at any point in the last few years, but it seems he may have been genuinely keen to stay loyal to them and help them win something.

Unfortunately, that might now make it harder for Kane to get the move to City or another of Europe’s elite, as they may no longer be willing to pay the kind of money required to get a deal done.

It will be interesting to see if any other clubs look at Kane’s asking price and decide they’d be willing to take a gamble on him at this stage of his career.