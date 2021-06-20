Manchester City are reportedly confident of a relatively straightforward deal to seal the transfer of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish.

The England international has shone at Villa Park in recent times, and now also looks to have the potential to be a key player for his country at Euro 2020 this summer, even if Gareth Southgate has been strangely reluctant to hand him a prominent role so far.

Grealish certainly looks like he could be a fine fit for City, who need a long-term replacement for the creativity of club legend David Silva, and transfer speculation involving the Villa captain seems to be hotting up.

According to the Telegraph, City are now set to target Grealish in what is expected to be an easier deal to complete than the one for Tottenham’s Harry Kane, in what is expected to be a record Premier League transfer fee.

It would be exciting to see this move go through, with Grealish looking like he deserves the chance to play for a bigger club and compete for major trophies.

The 25-year-old surely has what it takes to fit in well in Pep Guardiola’s side and give them real hope of retaining their Premier League crown next season, whilst perhaps going one step further in the Champions League.