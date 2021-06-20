Former Manchester United midfielder Nicky Butt has bizarrely claimed that his old club probably don’t need the signing of Declan Rice because they have Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils are one of a number of top clubs to be linked with Rice after his superb form for West Ham, with the Manchester Evening News claiming the £100million-rated England international would be keen on a move to Old Trafford.

However, Butt doesn’t seem to think there’s much of a need for Man Utd to bring in a player like that because they’re pretty well stocked in that area of the pitch, with McTominay performing a similar role in defensive midfield, while there’s also Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba further forward.

“I think Man United are solid enough in midfield,” said Butt, speaking exclusively to Ladbrokes at the launch of their European Championships 5-a-side Bet.

“I keep hearing things about Declan Rice, but is he a better player than Scott McTominay? I’m not sure; I think with McTominay, Paul Pogba and obviously Bruno Fernandes, we’re in a good place in the middle of the park.”

We’re not sure many United fans would agree, however, as they’d surely welcome a signing like Rice to give them a little more quality in the middle of the park.

Even if McTominay should continue to remain a key player for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, there’s surely no one who’d argue against Rice being an upgrade on Fred in that area of the pitch, while a long-term replacement for the ageing Nemanja Matic is also surely needed.