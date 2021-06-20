Manchester United to loan star out despite blocking January transfer window move

Manchester United are reportedly set to loan out Brandon Williams this summer despite previously blocking a January transfer window move away.

It seems Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now prepared to let Williams seal a summer move away from Old Trafford, with the Red Devils boss thinking he’d benefit from a spell out on loan, according to the Daily Mirror.

MORE: World class star preparing to hold talks over transfer to Manchester United

The 20-year-old has shown some promise in his Man Utd career so far, though he didn’t play as often last season, with Solskjaer now said to be confident he has enough depth in that area of the pitch, according to the Mirror’s report.

It is not yet clear where Williams might end up moving to, but the Mirror claim Southampton were previously interested in signing him.

United fans love seeing players come up through their academy, but it looks like Williams isn’t quite ready to make his mark in the club’s first-team just yet.

One imagines there’d be a number of Premier League clubs ready to move for Williams and offer him plenty of playing time next season.