Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has received some stinging criticism from pundit Graeme Souness after some poor form at Euro 2020 so far.

The Portugal international had a superb season in the Premier League with Man Utd, but he’s not really got going at this summer’s European Championships so far.

It seems Souness was thoroughly unimpressed with what he saw from Fernandes in Portugal’s defeat to Germany, with the pundit taking a break from criticising his Red Devils team-mate Paul Pogba.

MORE: Man Utd could be dealt blow by Chelsea transfer development

Discussing Fernandes, Souness insisted he wouldn’t last five minutes in a team he was in charge of as he doesn’t like seeing how much the 26-year-old waves his arms around and shows his frustration when things aren’t going his way.

Speaking about Fernandes during ITV’s coverage of Euro 2020, as quoted by the Metro, Souness said: “He’s an exceptionally talented boy, there is so much to like about him. A great striker of the ball, when he shoots he makes the goalkeeper work.

“I played with players that would not be accepting of the thing you just touched on [petulance], you know he doesn’t get the ball and he is waving his hands around.

“He would not have lasted more than five minutes in my dressing room, but he is a wonderful talented boy.

“It would be more along the lines of who do you think you are? We play as a team, we win together, we lose together.

“Sometimes you will make a bad pass, sometimes you will not see the whole picture.

“So all that nonsense, shaking your head and waving your arms at your own teammates, is a no no for me.”

Of course, antics like this can be taken very differently when a player is performing well, with many pundits previously praising Fernandes’ winning mentality and high standards.

When things aren’t going so well, however, it can look like petulance, and it seems it’s working against Fernandes for the moment.