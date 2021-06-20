Manchester United are reportedly set to enter talks to sign Leicester City star Caglar Soyuncu in a surprise twist.

United are on the lookout for a centre-back this summer, and a whole host of players have been linked, from Joules Kounde to Pau Torres, but there appears to be a surprise player in the frame.

According to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur, talks are set to take place between United and Leicester over Soyuncu, who is also being eyed by Chelsea, according to the report.

Soyuncu has impressed for Leicester City since the departure of Harry Maguire, who was signed by Manchester United for around £80million in 2019.

The departure of Maguire gave Soyuncu the chance to impress at Leicester, and he took his opportunity after having to be patient during his early days at the King Power Stadium.

The Turkey international continued to impress this season, making 32 appearances across all competitions as Leicester finished fifth despite spending the majority of the season in the top four.

Soyuncu is valued at £40.5million by Transfermarkt, but Leicester would be likely to play hardball, as they did with Maguire, if United were interested, given how central the defender is to Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his contract as things stand, having signed a five-year deal upon his arrival in 2018.

Soyuncu could be a very decent signing for United, but questions will be asked from supporters should the deal go ahead with fans keen to see a more ball-playing centre-back alongside Maguire.