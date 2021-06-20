Manchester United missed the opportunity to scupper Memphis Depay’s move to Barcelona.

After weeks of negotiations, it was confirmed on Saturday that Depay will become a Barca player when his contract at Lyon expires at the end of this month.

Depay will join Barca on a free transfer having impressed for Lyon since his move from Manchester United in 2017, scoring 63 times in 139 league appearances for the Ligue 1 giants.

MORE: Manchester United set for Caglar Soyuncu talks

The Dutchman was heavily criticised in the back end of his time at United, leading to his sale, but he has gone on to prove himself since, both at club and international level.

Depay is a starter for Netherlands this summer at Euro 2020, and his move to Barcelona is indicative of his form since making the move from Old Trafford.

But he could have been denied a move to Barca had Manchester United decided to exercise their option to buy back Depay.

According to the Daily Star, United held an option in Depay’s contract to buy him back from Lyon, but they decided not to ahead of his move to Barcelona, and that option no longer exists following the forward’s agreement to make the move to Camp Nou.

That might be an opportunity missed for Manchester United, who could have done with some Depay-like inspiration at times this season, including their Europa League final with Villarreal.

Depay netted 22 goals and assisted 12 times in 40 games across all competitions this season, and he will now take that productivity to Barcelona ahead of next season.