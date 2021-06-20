Members of Chile national team accused of breaking COVID-19 protocol by inviting women back to hotel

According to recent reports, Chile’s national side, including Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal, has been caught breaking COVID-19 protocol while on international duty.

Currently playing in the Copa America, an international tournament exclusive to countries in North and South America, several members of Chile’s national side have found themselves caught up in a major scandal.

The rumours that players have been caught bringing women to their hotel rooms have been relayed by outlet Marca Claro.

However, at the time of writing, it’s important to stress that the Football Federation of Chile (FFC) has yet to confirm the authenticity of the reports.

Nevertheless, it has been noted that Martin Lasarte, the team’s technical director, is considering resigning and punishing the players involved by sending them back to Chile.

The players allegedly involved in the incident are thought to be Vidal, Jean Meneses, Guillermo Maripan, Gary Medel, Pablo Galdames, Pablo Aranguiz and Eduardo Vargas.