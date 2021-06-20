With Football.London noting that Zech Medley is expected to be sold by Arsenal to K.V. Oostende this summer, the UK outlet have shared one finding that may really frustrate Gooners…

Football.London reported that Mikel Arteta was actually keen on keeping hold of Medley, who spent this season on loan at Gillingham and Kilmarnock.

The Spaniard’s pleas and plans clearly weren’t enough as Medley has instead decided to move on from the North London outfit, in a deal that will include a sell-on clause and first refusal option.

Football.London add that the centre-back ‘decided to seek a new challenge’ in a move that is perhaps much better for Medley’s career as he’ll have the chance to play regular first-team football at Oostende.

Medley arrived at Arsenal from rivals Chelsea in 2016 and made three appearances for the Gunners, all of those being substitute appearances in the 18/19 season.

See More: Trial offered: Arsenal look to sign talent from highly-rated South American academy

More Stories / Latest News West Ham urged not to pay Jesse Lingard more than Declan Rice Chelsea consider move for Euro 2020 hot-shot as Erling Haaland alternative How Robin Gosens got the last laugh over Cristiano Ronaldo after cold rejection

Realistically, it’s not surprising to see Medley favour an exit despite Arteta’s interest as Arsenal have far too many centre-backs for a breakthrough to have been possible for the 6ft5 defender anytime soon.

Medley made 18 appearances in the fist-half of the season in a loan spell with Gillingham that saw the lanky ace also featured at left-back on seven occasions.

The former England youth international fell out-of-favour at the League 1 side come December though and a loan switch to Kilmarnock was arranged in the January transfer window.

Medley had the chance to feature exclusively in his natural position with the move to Kilmarnock, but that was the only real positive for the ace in what proved to be a nightmare end to the season…

The Arsenal man was on the losing side in five of his seven-top flight appearances for Kilmarnock, whilst Medley was also shunned completely for the promotion/relegation playoffs which ended with Killie dropping from the Scottish top-flight for the first time in 28 years.