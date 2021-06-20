Newcastle United could serve up goalkeeper Freddie Woodman to sign Joe Willock this summer.

Willock impressed for the Magpies after joining on loan from Arsenal in the second half of the season, scoring eight times in just 14 Premier League appearances.

And on the back of that loan spell, Newcastle are keen to get Willock back on a permanent deal ahead of next season, but the Gunners are expected to play hardball over their talented youngster.

Though, it seems Newcastle have a plan, with Chronicle Live reporting goalkeeper Woodman could be included in the deal in a bid to get it across the line.

The report claims Arsenal are in search of an English goalkeeper in order to increase their homegrown quota ahead of next season with Premier League sides requiring at least eight homegrown players in their 25-man squads.

As such, Woodman could be a good option for the Gunners, and it could help Newcastle reduce the amount of money they would have to pay for Willock, who is valued at £14.5million by Transfermarkt, while Arsenal are said to want upwards of £20million, according to David Ornstein, via Daily Cannon.

Woodman, meanwhile, is valued at £9million by Transfermarkt, but he is not Newcastle United’s number one, hence the Magpies’ willingness to part ways with the 24-year-old.

Though, he has shown signs of promise, reaching the Championship play-off final with Swansea City this season before eventually losing to Brentford.

Nevertheless, if Arsenal were interested, it could be a no-brainer for Newcastle given they already have a reliable goalkeeper in Martin Dubravka, and what Willock has already shown he can add to Steve Bruce’s side.