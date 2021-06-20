Former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has revealed he rejected the chance to seal a transfer to West Ham.

The Nigerian had a successful spell on loan at Old Trafford, despite arriving with low expectations after a spell in the Chinese Super League.

It seems, however, that Ighalo’s fine impact in his spell at Man Utd saw other Premier League clubs show an interest in snapping him up.

West Ham were named as one of those teams, though Ighalo says he rejected an offer from the Hammers because he’d already fulfilled his Premier League dream by representing the Red Devils.

“I got an offer from two Premier League teams – West Ham and West Brom – who were ready to pay but what am I going to do in the Premier League again after playing for Manchester United?” Ighalo said.

“What other team do I want to play for to fulfil my dream? I have already fulfilled my dream, played in Watford and did well, played in Manchester United.”