Patrick Vieira slams Leeds United star’s performances at Euro 2020

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has not been too impressed with the form of Leeds United and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips at Euro 2020 this summer.

The Frenchman has been working as a pundit during this summer’s big competition, and it seems clear he’s not buying into some of the hype surrounding Leeds ace Phillips.

The 25-year-old had a fine season in the Premier League and won plaudits for his performance for England in their win over Croatia, but Vieira has been vocal about some of the weaknesses in his game.

“I think when you look at England, they’re in a good place but if you ask ‘why don’t they create good chances’, I believe the holding midfielders, Rice and Phillips, are both ball-winners, it’s not their strength to be good with the ball,” Vieira said.

Kalvin Phillips in action for Leeds United

“I think there’s a lack of creativity, a lack of seeing the game really quick and trying to find players between the lines. Too many passes backwards and safe passes sideways.

“They didn’t take enough risks.”

This seems a bit harsh on Phillips after just two games, especially as he produced such a quality assist for Raheem Sterling’s winning goal against Croatia.

