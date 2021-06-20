Menu

Decision made: €60m-rated Chelsea transfer target wants to leave current club

Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski this summer.

The prolific Poland international has been one of the finest players in world football for much of the last year or so, with many feeling that he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or if last year’s ceremony hadn’t been cancelled.

According to Todo Fichajes, Lewandowski is now planning to leave Bayern this summer as he eyes a new challenge, with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain among the sides eyeing up the potential €60million deal.

This would be a sensational signing if Chelsea could pull it off, with Lewandowski proving himself to be an absolute goal machine, with 103 goals in all competitions in the last two seasons.

lewandowski bayern munich

Robert Lewandowski wants out of Bayern Munich and Chelsea are interested

The Blues could really do with a signing like that to give Thomas Tuchel’s side an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner.

Chelsea have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund hit-man Erling Haaland by football.london, so it makes sense that Lewandowski could be another option for the west London giants.

CFC have also been linked with the 32-year-old by Sky Germany in recent times.

