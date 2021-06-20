Shock reports suggest Real Madrid set to raid Everton for star midfielder

According to recent reports, Real Madrid could be set to try and lure Everton midfielder James Rodriguez back to Spain.

That’s according to Sport, who claim the Toffees star is wanted back in Madrid, just 12-months after departing.

The outlet claim that Carlo Ancelotti, the manager who has worked with Rodriguez at several clubs, including previously at Real Madrid, has opened the door to yet another reunion.

Despite joining Everton last year and bringing Rodriguez to Merseyside, a shock summer departure has seen the Italian rekindle an old flame in the form of Los Blancos.

However, despite having another 12-months on his Everton contract with the Toffees retaining the option to extend for a further year, Rodriguez could very well be heading back to the Spanish capital.

Interestingly, it has also been noted that the Columbian playmaker could be nudged closer to his old club if Rafa Benitez is appointed as the Toffees’ new manager.

