“Take him!” Man United fans react to reports PSG want Kieran Trippier

Paris-Saint Germain has reportedly turned their attention to Atletico Madrid defender and Manchester United transfer target Kieran Tripper after Inter Milan demand £68m for Achraf Hakimi.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, who claims the Parisians are in the market for a new full-back this summer.

In what could be a merry-go-round of defensive transfers, Mauricio Pochettino’s men were understood to be in the market for Inter Milan’s Hakimi.

READ MORE: (Video) Thierry Henry shows Belgium team he still has it with un-saveable training free-kick

However, after learning the Nezzuari want close to £70m for the attacking Morrocan, Mundo Deportivo now reports that the French giants would prefer Atletico Madrid’s cheaper alternative.

Trippier has recently been heavily linked with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils, however, if these recent reports coming out of Spain are anything to go by, the Premier League outfit will face some fierce competition in the race for the Englishman’s signature.

In light of this recent news, selections of United fans have recently taken to their social media to give their thoughts.

Take him — blair (@aijukaT97) June 20, 2021

Are PSG going to sign everyone this window? — Will Bonell (@will_bonell) June 20, 2021

Pls take him psg — Ahmad (@AhmadRidaAli) June 20, 2021

Lol he’s definitely not choosing PSG over United. This story is not even worth publishing — Mansa Vee (@MistaVee_) June 20, 2021