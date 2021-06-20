Menu

Thomas Partey set to change shirt number at Arsenal next season

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is reportedly set to change shirt numbers next season and get his preferred number 5 shirt.

The Ghana international wore the number 5 shirt at former club Atletico Madrid, and it’s suggested he wanted it when he joined the Gunners as well.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos had that number when Party first moved to the Emirates Stadium, but he’s since left, meaning Partey can switch from number 18 next season.

Here’s the latest on the situation, as per Citisports journalist Fentuo Tahiru…

Whatever number Partey wears next season, Arsenal fans will hope to see the midfielder getting back to his best in 2021/22.

The 28-year-old was a world class performer at Atletico Madrid, but he’s yet to really perform at his best in north London.

In fairness, the whole Arsenal team struggled last season, so Mikel Arteta will have to build a better team around Partey as well if he is to get the best out of last summer’s big-name signing.

