Tottenham Hotspur have identified Ernesto Valverde as a potential manager for the club as their disastrous search for a new man in charge continues, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romano reports that Spurs have ‘approached’ the former La Liga forward over their managerial vacancy, but talks are not yet ‘advanced’.

Valverde has been out of work since he was sacked by Barcelona in January 2020, the former Spain international won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup during two-and-a-half-seasons as boss.

It’s added that Spurs have also shortlisted Ajax boss Erik ten Hag and ex-Red Bull boss turned football executive Ralf Rangnick as options, but appointing either of those two is seen as ‘complicated’.

Tottenham board back in contact with many candidates after Gattuso talks collapsed. ?? #THFC Ernesto Valverde new name approached – not advanced yet.

Ralf Rangnick and Erik ten Hag always been appreciated, both are in the list – but ‘complicated’. Crazy but… race still open. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 18, 2021

Daniel Levy and Co. have made a real mess of the hunt for a new manager, whilst the man they sacked in Jose Mourinho quickly found a new job with Roma.

Spurs have seemingly been close to the appointments of Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca (Mourinho’s predecessor at Roma) and Gennaro Gattuso – only for each swoop to fall at the final hurdle.

The club themselves are clearly doing something wrong in their negotiations with potential managers as they’ve now seen appointments of several candidates collapse in the 11th hour.