According to Football.London via Peruvian journalist Diego Montalvan, Arsenal have offered a trial to 18-year-old defender Aron Sanchez.

The offer of a trial marks the Gunners formalising their interest in the AD Cantolao centre-back, as Football.London reiterate that the North London outfit are on the hunt for South American talent.

Sanchez is reportedly seen as a potential addition to Arsenal’s Under-23s squad, which already includes talented centre-backs like Omar Rekik.

The 6f1 ace has made 29 first-team appearances for Cantolao, with the last year or so paving the way for Sanchez’s breakout at senior level.

Sanchez has also shown an eye for goal with the ace hitting the back of the net four times. It’s clear that the 18-year-old’s career is on the up as he was named in Peru’s provisional squad for the Copa America.

Cantolao are widely regarded as having one of the best academies in Peru, with the club producing the likes of Claudio Pizarro, Carlos Zambrano and Yoshimar Yotun – who is about to win his 100th cap.

Arsenal have offered a trial to Peruvian youngster Aron Sanchez, reports @DMontalvan. Reported in April that #AFC are looking at the South American market for potential new signings as they get to grips with the new Brexit regulations.https://t.co/AlrWZidAZl — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) June 20, 2021

Can confirm that the Aron Sanchez rumors are true! Cantolao says they are “waiting on a formal offer”. Let’s see if Arsenal will send a concrete offer.#ArribaPerú pic.twitter.com/ERZyuSej6B — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) June 19, 2021

Football.London explain that the South American market is one that Arsenal are exploring now that Brexit regulations have made the signings of European talents more difficult.

The fact that Sanchez is floating around the senior national team squad and the fact he’s featured at Under-20s level for Peru should massively aid Arsenal’s hopes of the ace qualifying for a GBE.