Star’s agents ready to hold Manchester United transfer talks this week as bargain asking price set

Raphael Varane’s agents are reportedly ready to meet for transfer talks with Manchester United in the coming week.

The Real Madrid defender is said to have rejected the offer of a new contract, opening the door to a potential move to Man Utd, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report suggests that the Red Devils are in the strongest position to snap up Varane, with Real Madrid’s asking price likely to be a tempting fee of around £50million.

If United could land Varane for that price, it could be an absolute bargain, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the ideal long-term partner for Harry Maguire.

Although United made some progress last season as they finished second in the Premier League and reached the Europa League final, it’s clear they still need to strengthen to close the gap between themselves and rivals Manchester City.

Varane could be ideal for MUFC, with upgrades needed on unconvincing performers Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

It will be interesting to see the outcome of the talks if they do indeed take place some time in the week ahead.