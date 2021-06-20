(Video) Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu sees straight red for Wales vs. Italy

Chelsea and Wales defender Ethan Ampadu has been sent off during the second half of his country’s final group game against Italy in this summer’s Euros.

If Wales’ task pre-match wasn’t hard enough, it’s just been made virtually impossible now.

Following a first-half goal from Matteo Pessina, Rob Pages’ Red Dragons now face a mountain to climb.

Ampadu’s second-half challenge on Federico Bernardeschi saw referee Ovidiu Haeegan immediately reach for his back pocket and show the Chelsea man a straight red card.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports