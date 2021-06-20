Menu

(Video) Gareth Bale misses sitter for Wales vs. Italy

Wales’ talisman Gareth Bale has missed a huge chance to drag his country level against Roberto Mancini’s Italy during the final Group A match of this summer’s Euros.

The Real Madrid star, who is easily the Red Dragons’ most decorated player, was gifted the perfect opportunity to equalise against one of the tournament’s favourites.

Currently trailing 1-0 and down to ten men, manager Rob Page would have been hoping at least one chance fell to his captain – and that it did.

However, after snatching at the chance, the 31-year-old fired the ball well over the bar and if by the Welshman’s own recent admission, there really are aliens, then we sincerely hope none were harmed while minding their own business in outer space.

