Italy manager Roberto Mancini attempted to prove that he’s still got it 20 years after retiring with an audacious backheel effort during the Azzurri’s Euros clash against Wales.

An attempt to switch the play ended up wayward with the ball instead soaring into the air and headed out of bounds. This encouraged Mancini to try the spectacular.

Mancini, who represented Bologna, Sampdoria, Lazio and Leicester in a solid playing career that won him 36 caps for Italy, did connect with his backheel flick but the ball rattled against his arm and rolled further out of play.

Pictures from Optus Sport.

Mancini didn’t quite get the execution right with this effort, in a moment that marks the first time that the stylish Italian has put a foot wrong in this summer’s Euros.