(Video) Thierry Henry shows Belgium team he still has it with un-saveable training free-kick

France and Arsenal retired legend Thierry Henry, who now spends his time coaching Belgium’s national team, has shown fans he still has it.

Currently away with Belgium, who are competing in this summer’s delayed European Championship, assistant coach Henry has been showing the country’s star how to bang home set-pieces.

While getting in on the action during a recent training session, the French legend stepped up to take a free-kick.

Rolling back the years, Henry curled the ball into the top corner – or ‘top bins’, as the kids would say.