Video: Torquay goalkeeper Lucas Covolan scores incredible stoppage-time header to send playoff final vs Hartlepool to extra-time

With less than two minutes remaining on the clock in this afternoon’s Conference Premier playoff final between Hartlepool and Torquay United, a moment of magic sent the tie to extra-time.

Torquay had themselves a throw-in as they desperately chased an equaliser, which led to goalkeeper Lucas Covolan being thrust forward.

The ball was thrown out and one of Torquay’s players took a touch before floating a high cross into the box. Covolan rose highest just past the penalty area as he headed into the net in towering fashion.

This will undoubtedly go down as one of the best moments in the Brazilian’s career.

Pictures from BT Sport.

The sides remained inseparable after extra-time, which meant that penalties decided who was promoted to the Football League and Hartlepool won the shootout to seal their return.

