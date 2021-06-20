Menu

(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri bends in rocket to retain Switzerland’s two-goal-lead vs. Turkey

Liverpool fans will be wondering why they don’t see more of this from attacker Xherdan Shaqiri.

In what has unquestionably been Switzerland’s best game of this summer’s Euros so far, forward Shaqiri has also enjoyed an excellent game.

Having scored once in the first half of his side’s final Group A game against Turkey, the Liverpool man has doubled his tally with another beauty of a strike.

As things currently stand in Group A with Italy also leading Wales (1-0), Switzerland will remain third, but only on goal difference.

