(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri curls stunner in for Switzerland vs. Turkey

Switzerland and Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has double his country’s lead against Turkey during the final round of the Euros’ Group A fixtures.

With Group A also featuring Italy and Wales, Sunday’s third matchday sees the group finely poised.

READ MORE: Fiorentina add Chelsea defender to summer transfer plans

Wales will need at least a point against one of the tournament’s favourites with Switzerland also needing a win against the virtually down and out Turkey.

Following an early opener from striker Haris Seferovic, Liverpool’s Shaqiri has fired in his country’s second.

Pictures courtesy of ESPN