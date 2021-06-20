Menu

(Video) Xherdan Shaqiri curls stunner in for Switzerland vs. Turkey

Switzerland and Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has double his country’s lead against Turkey during the final round of the Euros’ Group A fixtures.

With Group A also featuring Italy and Wales, Sunday’s third matchday sees the group finely poised.

Wales will need at least a point against one of the tournament’s favourites with Switzerland also needing a win against the virtually down and out Turkey.

Following an early opener from striker Haris Seferovic, Liverpool’s Shaqiri has fired in his country’s second.

