Wayne Rooney urges Gareth Southgate to re-think England approach for Czech Republic

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney has urged Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate to change his approach.

England are up against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night in their final game of the Euro 2020 group stages, but didn’t looking overly convincing against Scotland at Wembley last week.

Rooney believes Aston Villa and Everton stars Jack Grealish and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should start from the off.

In his column for the Sunday Times, the former Man United hero offered Southgate some advice as England look to finish the Euro 2020 group stages strong…

“It is important Gareth gets the selection right and gives the lads freedom to play, asking them to speed up and, at times, be more direct,” Rooney mused.