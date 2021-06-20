Wayne Rooney urges Gareth Southgate to re-think England approach for Czech Republic

Former Manchester United and England forward Wayne Rooney has urged Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate to change his approach.
England are up against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night in their final game of the Euro 2020 group stages, but didn’t looking overly convincing against Scotland at Wembley last week.
Rooney believes Aston Villa and Everton stars Jack Grealish and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should start from the off.
In his column for the Sunday Times, the former Man United hero offered Southgate some advice as England look to finish the Euro 2020 group stages strong…
“It is important Gareth gets the selection right and gives the lads freedom to play, asking them to speed up and, at times, be more direct,” Rooney mused.
“There are certainly changes I hope Gareth makes for Tuesday’s game against the Czech Republic. As I have been saying since the build-up to the tournament, Jack Grealish has to start.
“One thing we have seen, watching him and Raheem Sterling in the two opening games, is how differently England and Manchester City play, and how difficult that makes it for Phil Foden especially to adapt.”
“I would also play Dominic Calvert-Lewin up front with Harry Kane,” Rooney continued.
“Why? Well, in both games Harry has been isolated – especially against Scotland where he had to play against three centre halves, which is always very difficult for a single striker.
“Calvert-Lewin could make a difference. He can run channels, occupy the centre backs, win headers and bring the crossing ability of someone like James into play.
“He could do for England what Olivier Giroud does for France, offering that different option. Kane could play more in the No 10 role he has started occupying for Spurs.”