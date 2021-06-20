West Ham urged not to pay Jesse Lingard more than Declan Rice

Danny Mills has told West Ham they shouldn’t be handing out huge wages to Jesse Lingard if they keep him permanently.

The England international joined the Hammers on loan from Manchester United in January and showed some superb form in the second half of the season.

West Ham will now be eager to keep Lingard permanently, but Mills does not believe that should necessarily mean breaking the bank for him, especially in comparison to whatever the club are paying Declan Rice.

“I think they’ll look at it and say ‘You’ve had a fabulous six months and you’ve been re-energised but you were trying to prove yourself.’,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Before that, I know there were certain issues around it, but he hadn’t had a good spell for a couple of seasons.

“You always have in the back of your mind ‘What if it happens again? What if we throw all our money at it and then that happens?’

“I’m sure there’s a deal to be done with bonuses and incentives and that sort of thing.

“Of course he’s going to ask to be one of the best-paid players because his stock is high at the moment. But can you expect to be paid more than Declan Rice for example? No, you can’t.

“There are other players who would have their noses put out of joint if he earns more than anyone else.

“There’s no reason why he doesn’t deserve what he’s on. But I’m not sure who else is going to give him a rise or a big rise.

“Yes, you have to do what’s best for yourself but just be careful not to price yourself out of the market.”