Inter Milan respond to Chelsea’s transfer offer for Achraf Hakimi

Inter Milan are reportedly asking for €80million for Chelsea transfer target Achraf Hakimi, despite the Blues offering cash and players to the Italian giants.

The Morocco international is a top target for Chelsea and could be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, CaughtOffside understands, and there’s been another update on his situation from Fabrizio Romano.

See below as Romano says Chelsea have been trying to land Hakimi in a swap deal, but it seems that’s not the kind of deal Inter are looking for as they remain firm on their asking price…

Inter are confident to sign Calhanoglu as free agent. AC Milan contract bid [€4m net per season] will not be raised, it’s up to Hakan. ???? @SkySport Inter are waiting to receive new bids for Hakimi. Talks ongoing with PSG, Chelsea are offering players but Inter want €80m. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2021

Chelsea fans will hope their club can do whatever it takes to land Hakimi, who looks a superb talent after impressing in Serie A and in a previous spell on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Real Madrid.

Of course, the west London giants already have Reece James at right-back, but Hakimi might be seen as a more attacking option, which would allow James to move into the back three, a role he’s also played well in before.

Chelsea won the Champions League last season but were never really in the Premier League title race, so Thomas Tuchel will no doubt hope for signings like Hakimi to help the club move forward next season.