Antonio Conte reveals plans after Tottenham move fell through

Former Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte has revealed he now plans to take a year out of football after failing to get the Tottenham job.

The Italian tactician surprisingly left his position as Inter boss this summer despite leading the club to the title in Serie A last season, and his future is now somewhat up in the air.

MORE: Inter Milan respond to Chelsea transfer bid for star player

Conte had been strongly linked with Spurs by Di Marzio and others, but the move fell through, and other vacancies have since been filled, with Juventus hiring Massimiliano Allegri, and Real Madrid replacing Zinedine Zidane with Carlo Ancelotti.

It’s not that clear where else Conte could go now, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s confirmed he’ll now take a year out of the game.

Speaking to Radio Anch’io Sport, as translated by Football Italia, the former Chelsea boss said: “It will be a year in which I will try to study and continue to investigate certain situations.

“I want to make the most of this unwanted situation. But that’s OK, I’ll take advantage of the period to be with my family and to watch football, which always evolves and goes on.”

One imagines there will surely be suitors for Conte again in the near future, with the 51-year-old seeming to bring success wherever he goes.

Conte won the Premier League title and FA Cup in just two seasons at Chelsea and could have been a great appointment for Tottenham.

We imagine some Arsenal and Manchester United fans might well think Conte would be an upgrade on their current managers, so that might be one to watch if Conte is still available in the months ahead.