Arsenal transfer target given deadline to decide his future

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has been given a deadline to sort out his future amid recent transfer rumours linking him as a target for Arsenal.

The Turkey international is close to becoming a free agent this summer and surely won’t be short of suitors after a fine career in his time at the San Siro.

According to the latest on Calhanoglu’s future from Sport Mediaset, as translated by Football Italia, Milan have given the former Bayer Leverkusen man until June 30th to make a decision on his future.

This will surely be of interest to Arsenal, who have been linked with the 27-year-old by CBS Sports reporter James Benge in recent times…

Another target who Arsenal are understood to have broached internally is Hakan Calhanoglu, out of contract with AC Milan this summer. He is an option, not clear how high on the list he might be but expectation is he's an alternative to Odegaard. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) June 7, 2021

The Gunners could certainly do with a signing like Calhanoglu in their midfield right now, with Mikel Arteta losing both Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard this summer.

The pair were on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid but Calhanoglu could be a very decent alternative as he’s set to be available on a free transfer.

Arsenal don’t tend to have huge amounts of money to spend in comparison to their big six rivals, so this would be great business if they can get a deal done.