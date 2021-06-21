Arsenal are reportedly still open to signing Patrick van Aanholt on a free transfer this summer, according to Chris Wheatley of Football.London.

With the BBC reporting that Van Aanholt will leave Crystal Palace on a free four years after arriving for a fee of £14m, Wheatley shares that the Gunners could still swoop for the 30-year-old.

Wheatley, the chief Arsenal reporter for Football.London, has found that whilst Arsenal are eyeing a younger left-back as they search for a backup to Kieran Tierney, Van Aanholt is still an option.

It’s added that the rapid left-back is a target that the Gunners would perhaps pursue ‘later’ in the transfer window.

The club should have some understanding of what it would take to negotiate a deal having made enquiries for Van Aanholt in January.

Van Aanholt, who is currently away with Holland for the Euros, is very experienced in English football having featured for a number of clubs as he came through the ranks of Chelsea before starring for Sunderland and Palace.

The 30-year-old has made 213 appearances in the top-flight, making his debut in the competition over a decade ago and going on to score 20 goals and contribute 15 assists.

Van Aanholt would certainly be one of the more experienced options that Arsenal could recruit to offer help to the injury-prone Tierney, but Arsenal may want to rethink the potential move given that the Dutchman lost his place to Tyrick Mitchell at spells this season.