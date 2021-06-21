The latest Arsenal transfer news is here for you in our handy roundup, as it looks like the Gunners are starting to get serious about summer signings.

Mikel Arteta has a big job on his hands at the Emirates Stadium after a hugely disappointing 2020/21 season, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a number of changes at the club this summer.

First up, it looks like Arsenal are finally closing in on a deal to sign Anderlecht midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, with personal terms agreed with the 21-year-old.

Lokonga has impressed at Anderlecht and looks like just what Arsenal need, especially if the likes of Granit Xhaka, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira leave as expected in this transfer window.

The talented young Belgian should be a good fit in Arteta’s side, giving Arsenal a much-needed long-term partner for Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Still, sources in Belgium claim Arsenal still need to agree a fee with Anderlecht over Lokonga, though this is expected to happen shortly.

Next up, Arsenal are also working on strengthening their attack with a somewhat surprise move.

Reports claim the Gunners have approached Eintracht Frankfurt over a potential deal to sign Portuguese goal machine Andre Silva.

Silva shone in the Bundesliga last season, scoring more league goals than Erling Haaland, and he’s also been linked with Manchester United and other top clubs.

Silva previously flopped at AC Milan, however, so it remains to be seen if he’d really be ideal for Arsenal right now, even if they do look in need of a replacement for the out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Finally, Arsenal are also rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina international is seemingly on AFC’s agenda despite the progress being made on Lokonga, as mentioned above, and he does seem like a tempting option.

Rodriguez has also been targeted by Liverpool, who would do well to snap him up as a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.