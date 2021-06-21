Barcelona president plans out dream move to team up Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in audacious swap deal

Javier Matallanas has sensationally claimed in a report for Spanish publication AS that Barcelona president Joan Laporta is dreaming up a plan to line Cristiano Ronaldo up alongside Lionel Messi.

With AS reporting that a new contract for Lionel Messi is practically sorted out, Laporta has reportedly dreamt up a swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo in a shock move that would see the all-time greats unite.

The Spanish publication claim that Laporta has began to ‘dream aloud’ a move for the Portuguese forward, who faces an uncertain future at Juventus, adding that a transfer ‘operation’ is being designed.

AS add that a formal proposal has not been made from Barcelona to Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, but it’s shared that Laporta’s ‘daring plan’ would be a swap deal.

It’s claimed that Barcelona would offer two players to Juventus, with Antoine Griezmann, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto seen as potential makeweights – with the plan being for the salary of two departures being enough to fund Ronaldo’s mammoth wages.

Matallanas summarises by writing that everyone that has heard the audacious plan from Laporta has been left ‘excited’.

We’ll certainly have to take these rumours with a pinch of salt, Barcelona are in a disastrous financial position so it’s hard to imagine how they could finance the signature of Ronaldo before they’re able to capitalise on the unmatched commercial opportunities that will come with having both superstars.