Barcelona star ruled out for up to three months of action after sustaining knee injury at Euro 2020

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele could miss up to three months of action with a knee injury, according to Catalunya Radio.

Dembele was brought onto the field as a substitute while France were being held 1-1 by Hungary.

With Les Bleus being in a highly competitive group, dropping points against, all due respect, the weakest team in it, would not be a good result at all.

Unfortunately for Dembele, and Didier Deschamps, with France going on to draw, the Barca winger was taken off soon after he was introduced.

Dembele was forced to leave the field after sustaining an injury, one which Catalunya Radio now report could rule him out for as much as three months of action.

That would essentially end any hope of Barca shifting him this summer, and with his contract due to expire next year, it could prove to be a very costly injury for the Spanish giants.

Assuming he does stick around, Dembele also looks set to miss the entirety of Barcelona’s pre-season campaign. What an absolute nightmare for all involved…

