Barcelona star forced to leave Euro 2020 due to injury blow

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is reportedly out of the rest of Euro 2020 after picking up a hamstring injury in his substitute appearance for France against Hungary.

The 24-year-old, who was a part of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018, has had a number of injury problems during his time at Barcelona, and this is another blow for him as it ends his part in this summer’s big tournament.

See below for confirmation from Ben Dinnery…

Ousmane Dembele, who suffered a hamstring injury after coming on as a substitute on Saturday, will miss the remainder of the tournament. #Euro2020 Table: https://t.co/mZrUGR1tlA#FRA — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) June 21, 2021

In truth, this shouldn’t be too big a blow for Les Bleus, who have plenty of other big-name attacking players in their squad who were likely to be ahead of Dembele anyway.

Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann are a formidable trio up front, and Didier Deschamps’ side will surely still be one of the strongest in the tournament.

It’s sad, however, to see Dembele’s career continuing to be derailed by these repeated fitness woes, however, with the former Borussia Dortmund man not really living up to the enormous potential he showed as a youngster.