There’s still all to play for in the Euro 2020 group that includes England, Scotland, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Depending on how results end up, any one of the four could still qualify for the Round of 16.

The Croatian’s, however, are living in fear ahead of their final group game against Scotland, though not for the reason that most would expect.

According to the Daily Mirror, coach, Zlatko Dalic, has admitted that his players are scared because of Billy Gilmour’s recent positive Covid test.

The squad are also unhappy at the unfair amount of travelling they’re having to undertake as a result.

They were, apparently, due to use St. Andrews as their base, but if any squad member caught covid, under Scottish government rules, they’d all have to isolate.

Instead they’re flying in from Croatia on the day of the game.

“Today all of them are afraid nevertheless we have to play and concentrate on the game,” Dalic was quoted as saying.

“That is the situation. This Euros is stalked by these issues. We are taking all the precautions.

“We are a bit afraid that something might happen. I wish no one else is positive. I don’t want this to expand. We don’t want it to go further. We have to play this match.

“There is a pressure for all of us lasting a month. We have tests every three days and it adds psychological pressure and uncertainty.”

It’s hardly the best preparation for a must-win match, and surely puts the visitors to Hampden Park at a disadvantage before a ball has been kicked.