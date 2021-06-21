In what could be seen to be bad news for Cristiano Ronaldo, his agent, Jorge Mendes, is now being marginalised by European football’s top clubs, including both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, two potential destinations for the Portuguese star.

It appears that Mendes’ move to get Ronaldo to Juventus lies at the heart of the issue.

MORE: Liverpool star’s incredible new record

“The list is long: Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain no longer want to hear about him,” Pippo Russo, an investigating journalist who has a column at Italian outlet Domani, said on Area Napoli, cited by SportWitness.

“Only Barcelona and Manchester City continue. Few, by now, continue to give him room to manoeuvre, as long as it lasts.

“He aimed for the big target: Juventus. However, he soon realised how financially risky the investment in Cristiano Ronaldo was.

“Then Mendes tried to build special relationships with Napoli and Lazio but he found tough presidents like Aurelio De Laurentiis and Claudio Lotito.”

On the face of it, it would appear that clubs are just fed up with the tactics that Mendes employs to get his clients through the door.

It’s anyone’s guess what this means for his Gestifute agency moving forward.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona star ruled out for up to three months of action after sustaining knee injury at Euro 2020 Koeman on collision course with Barcelona if he offers youngster surprise first-team spot at the expense of Riqui Puig Fabio Paratici identifies 21-goal Serie A star as Tottenham’s first major summer signing

If he’s unable to place his clients at the major clubs in Europe, and those which pay the biggest transfer fees and commissions, then he longer has a viable business.

The biggest question must be where next for Ronaldo. Perhaps that’s why rumours of a move to Barcelona, in AS and many other outlets, have surfaced.