Chelsea star’s Euro 2020 may be over after testing positive for Covid-19

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to self-isolate for the next ten days, the Scottish national team have confirmed.

This is a huge blow for the youngster after his superb performance for Scotland against England in their Euro 2020 match on Friday.

This means Gilmour will miss Scotland’s final group game against Croatia, with Steve Clarke’s side still in with a chance of making it through to the next round of the European Championships.

That will be much harder for Scotland now without Gilmour, whose absence could well mean he plays no further part in this summer’s tournament…

We can confirm that Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19. Having liaised with Public Health England, Billy will now self-isolate for 10 days and therefore miss tomorrow’s UEFA EURO 2020 Group D match against Croatia at Hampden.https://t.co/lRNWvckqCK — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 21, 2021

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed as well, with the talented 20-year-old really showing what he can do on the biggest stage with his quality displays at these Euros.

We all wish Gilmour well in his recovery and hope he can bounce back in time for the start of the new club season.